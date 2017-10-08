NY ballot measure would strip pensions of corrupt lawmakers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Voters in New York state will decide next month whether to authorize judges to strip the pensions of corrupt officials.

More than 30 lawmakers have left office facing allegations of misconduct since 2000. Many are still eligible for generous pensions for their state service.

A 2011 law allowing judges to revoke the pensions of corruption lawmakers doesn’t apply to lawmakers who were previously elected. This year’s ballot question, if approved, will close that loophole.

Supporters including Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top lawmakers, who say revoking the pension of corrupt politicians will deter others from abusing their position.

But some good-government advocates question whether the loss of a pension will be enough to keep lawmakers honest if the threat of federal jail time isn’t already enough.