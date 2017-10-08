Tyrod Taylor, offense stumble in 20-16 loss to Benagls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott said the veterans who were with the Bills in 2011 made it a point throughout the week to let the team know they didn’t want to repeat history.

That season, the Bills were 3-1 and riding high when they traveled to Cincinnati. They lost.

2017: History repeats itself.

Tyrod Taylor was intercepted with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter as the Bengals (2-3) secured a 20-16 win on Sunday.

The interception was the first turnover for the Bills since the season opener against the Jets.

Taylor finished the game 20-for-37 for 166 yards and also threw a touchdown.

Buffalo (3-2) is now 1-11 all-time when Taylor has 30 or more attempts in a game.

LeSean McCoy finished the game with 63 rushing yards.

Even with the sun blocked the clouds and the rain beating down on the field, after surrendering a 77-yard TD to AJ Green early in the game, the Bills defense remained a bright spot.

Tre’Davious White, who was beaten on the TD by Green, bounced back and finished with three pass breakups.

Micah Hyde collected his fourth interception in the second quarter, which led to a Tyrod Taylor touchdown toss to Brandon Tate to tie the game up at 10.

The defense continued to force turnovers and give the offense opportunity after opportunity to score points – but it was to no avail.

In the second half, Jordan Poyer hauled in an INT of his own but Taylor and the offense weren’t able to make good on the extra possession, going 3-and-out.

On the Bengals ensuing possession, after Green hauled in a pass from Dalton, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander popped the ball loose. Poyer had a big return on the play wiped out by an illegal block by Adolphus Washington. The Bills settled for a field goal to open up a 13-10 lead.

Buffalo now has the week off before returning home for back-to-back home games against Tampa Bay and Oakland.