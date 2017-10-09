Buffalo area ranks higher than average for adults, 25 and older, with four-year degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the Buffalo area is higher than average when it comes to how many four-year college graduates, 25 or older, live here.

A report by Buffalo Business First ranked the United States’ 100 biggest metropolitan areas, and Buffalo came in at number 53.

The data was based on adults who are at least 25 years old.

According to the report, 31.3 percent of these adults in the U.S. have a bachelor’s degree. 31.5 percent of these adults in Buffalo have a four-year degree, according to the data.

The report says Buffalo’s metro population in 2016 was more than 1.1 million, and that there were more than 794,000 adults who are 25 or older. 250,500 have a bachelor’s degree, according to the report.

Washington came in at number one on the list with 50.2 percent, and Bakersfield was last, with 16.3 percent.

