BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Dancing With the Stars:Live! “Light Up the Night Tour is coming to Buffalo.

The show will be held at Shea’s Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 25 dancers Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and others will perform.

Tickets are on sale now and are available here or by calling Shea’s Box Office at 1-800-745-3000.