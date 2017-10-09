Death toll from Florida nursing home where Irma knocked out power rises to 14

CBS NEWS

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Police say two women who were taken from an overheated Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma have died, becoming the 13th and 14th fatalities linked to the home.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that Cecilia Franco, 90, and Francesca Andrade, 95, died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane’s passage.

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were evacuated from the sweltering facility after the electric transformer that powered the facility’s air conditioning was damaged during the storm. Grossman didn’t say exactly when the women died, but said police are treating the deaths as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco’s husband, Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home’s license.

Last week, the facility let go of 245 workers, including doctors, nurses, therapists and others.

