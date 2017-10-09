Dining Out For Life to help HIV treatment and prevention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wake Up! team got a taste of a local restaurant that’s helping to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS.

It’s all part of the 15th annual Dining Out For Life event. This year’s theme is “Chews To Help. Dine Out, Fight AIDS.”

On Tuesday, western New Yorkers can go out to eat a meal at any of the 90 restaurants participating in Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties.

At least 25 percent of the restaurants’ proceeds will be donated to Dining Out For Life. All of the money raised locally will support HIV treatment and prevention services of Evergreen Health.

Rob Baird, from Evergreen Health, and Steve Gedra, executive chef at The Black Sheep Restaurant & Bar, came to Wake Up! on Monday to talk about the event.

Dining Out For Life is held every year in more than 60 cities.

MORE | Here’s a list of restaurants participating in the local area.

