Gionta to skate with Amerks, prepare for international competition

Buffalo Sabres right wing Brian Gionta (12) skates prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Sabres 3-0. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After going unsigned heading into the season, former Buffalo Sabres captain and Rochester native Brian Gionta will still get to suit up for his hometown team in some capacity.

The Amerks on Monday announced the 38-year-old winger was invited to skate with the team during practices as he prepares for international competition.

“We were recently approached by Brian and his agent about him practicing regularly with Rochester as he prepares for international competition,” Amerks GM Randy Sexton said in a statement. “While Brian’s role with the team will be limited to practicing only, we feel this can be a real win-win situation for both he and the Amerks organization.”

After spending the first seven years of his career with New Jersey, Gionta then went to Montreal where he was named captain ahead of his second season with the club.

In the summer of 2014, Gionta signed with the Sabres.

In 1,006 career NHL games, the winger has 289 goals and 588 career points.

 

