Jackknifed truck on I-190 causes backup Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-190 Monday morning, causing some backup as it blocked several lanes.
The accident occurred near Smith Street.
It took a few hours to get the truck out of the way.
No one was hurt.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-190 Monday morning, causing some backup as it blocked several lanes.
The accident occurred near Smith Street.
It took a few hours to get the truck out of the way.
No one was hurt.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement