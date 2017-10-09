Local woman raising funds and awareness for cause close to her heart

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Debbie Boyer looks off to the side as she is talking about her firstborn child, her daughter, Tina Marie.

“She loved everybody,” said Boyer. “She’d help out anyone – her family, friends, anybody. It’s the kind of person she was.”

And that’s part of the reason Boyer has stepped up to help out those who are in violent relationships – it’s what she thinks her daughter would’ve done if she had survived hers.

“I just felt like I had to be there for Tina Marie. Something was pulling me to do something else for these people.”

Boyer says she didn’t know all of the details about what her daughter was going through for 11 years during her on-again-off-again relationship with Rodney Davis.

Her eyes shift to the side as if she is reliving the moment her life changed forever- the night her daughter, Tina Marie, was murdered. Just after midnight on August 5, 2004, Boyer heard a pounding on her; someone telling her to get to Tina Marie’s house as soon as she could; rushing there, she arrived and went inside, finding Tina Marie, 30, unconscious on the floor.

“I went in there and there she was on the bathroom, laying on her back, and I just knelt down and you could tell – she was gone.”

Debbie says she doesn’t remember the next few hours or days but slowly learned more details about the cycle of violence her daughter was living in for years. She wishes she had known more about the resources and services available in the community during that time and that’s why she has been working tirelessly for nearly a decade to raise awareness and funds for the YWCA.

Debbie has started a cell phone drive, collecting old phones for survivors so they can have a lifeline.

“I was at work second year of the cell phone drive and I was on my register and this lady comes out of nowhere and says ‘I know you; you’re Debbie,'” recalls Boyer. “I was getting nervous at that time when she said ‘Thank you. Your cell phone saved my life.’ And then she was gone. I didn’t get her name or anything and never saw her again. It was so emotional that I started crying, knowing, for the first time, I actually did make a difference.”

Those at the YWCA tell us Boyer has made a significant difference financially, as well. Through penny drives, bowling tournaments, and yard sales, the Boyer family has raised more than $20,000 for the YWCA.

While Debbie says dealing with the death of Tina Marie will never get easier, she feels her daughter is with her every day as she’s raising awareness about domestic violence.

“Her memory will always be alive,” said Boyer. “I just really wish she was still here.”