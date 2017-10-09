Mercy flight tackles volunteer staffing crisis in rural WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The emergency response industry is facing a staffing crisis.

The number of people signing up to be a part of volunteer fire departments is at an all time low.

That staffing crisis for volunteer fire departments is a nationwide problem, but Mercy Flight in Western New York is growing to keep ambulance service going.

You know the organization as a symbol of first response from the air, but leaders say their on the ground team is becoming crucial now more than ever.

Bill Schutt, Business Development with Mercy Flight/Mercy EMS says being a Volunteer First Responder isn’t for everyone.



He said, “We’re going out to see people on a bad day, sometimes their worst day they’ve ever had. Emergency services, 3 o’clock in the morning, the alarm goes off and now you’re volunteering, it’s not for everybody.”

Schutt says the last ten years have greatly impacted volunteerism in both ambulance and fire services, especially rural areas like Genessee county. He said, “Rural counties really struggle. volunteer wise they struggle with numbers. We don’t have a huge population, we don’t have a huge call volume to keep people involved with ambulance. It’s difficult because you’re going out of the county.”

Schutt and his team have plans to stick around. Construction on an 11 thousand square-foot operations center in the town of Batavia is underway. Schutt said, “I think administratively, we were able to breath a sigh of relief and say we were going to be here for the long haul.”

The project keeps the ambulance service in the center of the county, and gives it an all-weather space for storage, training and equipment. Towns and villages don’t pay for Mercy EMS, it’s funded through billing. Something leaders say can be difficult to support in rural areas.

Scott Wooton, Vice President of Finance said, “Our motto has always been to put the patient first not necessarily to put profit first.”

And despite the drop in volunteers, with a 2009 contract signed and sealed with all the municipalities in Genessee County, Mercy leaders say the team is staffed and ready to act when it comes to saving a life.

Wooton said, “You know those are the folks that know those communities the best, and I think we’re a close second.”

Genesee County received a recruitment grant in 2011 with hopes of training volunteers, but despite this the numbers remain low.

Leaders are hopeful the new operations center in Batavia will be fully operational before winter.

To learn more about Mercy Flight in WNY, head to their website here.