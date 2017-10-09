Mother, children escape truck before it becomes fully engulfed in flames; other driver charged

TOWN OF ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Warsaw man was arrested following a two-vehicle collision in the Town of Orangeville.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, Joseph Plotz, 57, was headed south on State Route 238 when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 20A.

After doing so, Plotz pulled into the lane of an oncoming, eastbound pickup truck.

The occupants of the truck, who were a mother and two children, were able to get out of the truck before it became fully engulfed in fire. They received help getting out from witnesses.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Plotz was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Plotz was impaired by multiple drugs. He faces DWAI and traffic charges.

He will be back in court on November 15.

