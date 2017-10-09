Multiple people, including kids, hospitalized after Elba crash

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several people, including a baby and two children, were rushed to the hospital after an accident in Elba.

New York State Police say an SUV didn’t yield for pickup truck when they collided and both rolled over.

It happened on Oak Orchard Rd.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

The children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and their conditions are unknown as of Monday morning.

The driver of the pickup and his passenger were taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia as a precaution.