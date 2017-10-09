Nate just the latest in season of storms

(CNN) – As former Hurricane Nate drags its tropical depression winds and rain northeastward in the United States, another system is swirling in the eastern Atlantic, looking likely to become a tropical storm later Monday.

If the 2017 hurricane season — due to continue for nearly eight more weeks, until the end of November — feels particularly active, it’s because it has been.

CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Varian says the season has been obviously worse than others, ranking it the most active hurricane season since 2005.

The 2005 Atlantic hurricane season — the year of Katrina — blew away records with 28 named storms, of which 15 were hurricanes.

So far, 2017 has spawned 14 named storms, 9 of which were hurricanes and five of which turned into major hurricanes of Category 3 or more, Varian said.

“The peak of the hurricane season is the first or second week of September, but it’s not over till the end of November. October is usually active and there could be a few more named storms.”