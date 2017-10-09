Rabid cat attacks two in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A rabid stray/feral cat attacked two Stockton residents last Thursday, the first instance of a rabid animal in Chautauqua County in 2017.

The Environmental Health Unit of the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services said that the incident should serve as a warning about what a serious health concern animal rabies is.

“Pets face a very real risk of exposure which can then translate to human exposure,” said Christine Schuyler, County Director of Health & Human Services. “Not only is this a terrible way for a pet to die but children are often at greatest risk from rabies- they are more likely to be bitten and are also more likely to be severely exposed through multiple bites in high-risk sites on the body.”

Rabies is almost always fatal when exposure is missed and untreated, a statement from the department said Monday.

New York State law requires that all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets be vaccinated against rabies at four months old.

Free rabies vaccination clinics are held throughout the county during the year.

The next free rabies clinic will be held:

Saturday October 14, 2017

9:00 AM-12:00 Noon

Town of Gerry Highway Garage

Rt. 60, Gerry, NY (across from cemetery)

Routine inquiries and requests for information can be obtained by calling 716-753-4481 during business hours. After normal business hours, residents with urgent inquiries can call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-4232. Visit CDC.gov for general information.