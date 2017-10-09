Sabres fall 6-2 to Devils, still seeking first win

Chad Johnson was pulled as the Sabres goalie after two periods.

By Published:
New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson (90) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Chad Johnson (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday Oct. 9, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres returned home to KeyBank Center on Monday afternoon, in a matinee game against the New Jersey Devils.

Chad Johnson got the start in net, and was torched for six goals off of 22 shots. Johnson was pulled at the second intermission and Robin Lehner was in goal for the remainder of the game.

Both of Buffalo’s goals came from Evander Kane, who now has four goals on the year.

The most glaring blemish on the loss, is that the Sabres once again gave up a short handed goal. They gave up two short-handers to the Islanders just two nights ago.

The Sabres begin a west coast road trip when the visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

