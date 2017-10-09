Sabres will play Rangers in 2018 Winter Classic

NEW YORK (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres will face off against the New York Rangers on New Years’ Day during the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field.

Tickets for the event go on sale Oct. 12.

“The 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with this year’s edition marking the 10-year anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic® in Buffalo,” the NHL said in a press release Monday.

For more information on the 2018 Winter Classic, visit www.NHL.com/WinterClassic. .