Senator Schumer calling on EPA to finish clean-up at radioactive sites in Niagara County

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Charles Schumer says there’s more than 60 radioactive hot spots in Western New York. One of them is in a lot adjacent to the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Lewiston.

“The EPA showed me a map of the area and it showed my driveway as a hot spot,” said Harry Wade of Lewiston.

Harry Wade says he’s frustrated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not finished what it started. He was told his driveway contains radioactive waste byproducts from prior industrial uses, and so far nothing has been done about it.

“The EPA said that they were cleaning up another site on the Boulevard and ours would be next here,” said Wade.

The EPA was working on clean up efforts at radioactive hot spots, one by the Holy Trinity cemetery in Lewiston and two others in Niagara Falls at a parking lot on Niagara Falls Noulevard and a residential site on Upper Mountain Road, but that came to a halt in August when the agency pulled out it’s resources due to not having the money.

“At the end of this summer EPA left the work. They stopped removing the stuff from the Boulevard site and they stopped the planning for these sites. Nobody knows why and no one was notified,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Senator Schumer says the majority of the radioactive material has been found in the form of gravel. Though the danger isn’t immediate, he says it could have negative long term impacts for people who live close to these sites.

“Radioactivity can gradually and slowly create real trouble so if you live here day in day out you worry that in the future something bad might happen health wise,” said Senator Schumer.

“Nobody is going to buy this, how are you going to tell them you have a radioactive driveway,” said Wade.

Back in August the EPA told news 4 it plans to go back to the sites to clean up at some point in 2018 but Senator Schumer says the agency has not promised a date and he’s demanding that they come back sooner.