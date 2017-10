BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A cat is looking for a new home after his owner passed away.

Spots is a six-year-old cat who was recently brought to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

“Spots loves other cats and will sit in your lap as fast as you sit down!” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby said.

If you’re interested in adopting Spots or another pet, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.