Suspect in Orchard Park robbery turns himself in

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A suspect in an Orchard Park gas station robbery turned himself in to police on Monday.

Kyle Kennon, 36, of West Seneca, turned himself in to Orchard Park police detectives Monday and was arraigned in court.

According to a press release from Orchard Park Police, a robbery was reported at a North Buffalo Road gas station around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. The clerk reported that a man wearing a black hoodie and a ball cap entered the store and inquired about the location of some chewing gum.

After selecting a pack of gum, the suspect handed the clerk a $1 bill and tried to pay for the item. When the clerk opened the cash drawer, the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed a stack of money from inside.

The clerk was unable to physically stop him from taking the money.

The suspect fled on foot behind the store and couldn’t be located by officers. The clerk wasn’t injured during the robbery.

Brown was a suspect in similar occurrences in several surrounding towns within the past week, police say.