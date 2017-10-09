TE Charles Clay has knee scope, to miss “multiple weeks”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The injury bug has hit the Bills hard and they received even more bad news on Monday.

Tight end Charles Clay, who suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the team’s loss to Cincinnati on Monday, had a procedure and will now miss “several weeks” according to head coach Sean McDermott.

The head coach was unsure if Clay’s injury would be season ending adding he hadn’t met with team doctors yet.

Clay was injured while being tackled late in the first quarter following a 24-yard gain. He finished the game with two catches for 31 yards. Outside of LeSean McCoy, Clay was quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s most reliable target and was second on the team in targets and first in receptions.

According to Pro Football Talk, Clay suffered a torn meniscus and sprained MCL.

Already short handed without wide receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb), Clay leaves a significant void in the offense. His two touchdowns are tied for the team lead and his 258 receiving yards is tops among receivers. He also leads the team with four catches of 20 or more yards.

“Next man up,” McDermott told reporters.

In Clay’s absence, Nick O’Leary put forth a career day with five catches for 54 yards on Sunday while Logan Thomas had one grab for three yards in the loss.