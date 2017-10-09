Teenage father charged with assaulting infant daughter



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A baby girl is fighting for her life after police say she was assaulted by her own father.

17-year old Ziaire Davis has been charged with felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Buffalo police were called to the residence in the 300 block of Abbott Road Saturday afternoon.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

“The officers realized the severe condition the child was in and they assisted in getting the child to Women & Children’s Hospital extremely quickly,” said Buffalo police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

“I don’t understand. It just baffles me,” said Teresa Goepel, who lives next door.

Goepel says she noticed police cars and an ambulance arriving at the residence and began to wonder what had happened.

“Within ten minutes they brought the baby out, and that’s when I was like, my heart just dropped. I was like oh my god, what’s going on,” she tells News 4.

Goepel says she never noticed any problems with the young father or other family members living in the house.

“Not even baby crying or anything like that. That’s why I’m baffled at this whole thing.”

“He seemed like a very good kid,” she added.

Authorities say the infant suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and other injuries.

“He allegedly threw the daughter onto the bed, and the daughter ended up going, slamming into the wall, allegedly. And then afterward, shook the daughter,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “

Davis was arraigned over the weekend and held on $50,000 dollars bail.

He’s scheduled for a felony hearing Thursday morning in Buffalo City Court.

“I want this baby to obviously survive here, and I’m praying that the baby survives, but if god forbid the baby doesn’t survive then we will certainly re-evaluate the charges,” said Flynn.