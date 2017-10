BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tonight’s Buffalo Slow Roll ride will cover the area of Hertel to Humboldt.

Riders will meet at Salumeria Belsito. The ride starts at 6 p.m. sharp through North Park, Parkside, Hamlin Park, Kingley, MLK Park, Grider, and Central Park neighborhoods. Major streets on the route include Hertel, Parkside, Humboldt, Fillmore, Main & Delaware.

The afterparty will be held at Hertel businesses.