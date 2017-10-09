What the Tech? iPhone battery issues since recent iOS update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Battery issues happen every time there’s a big iOS update. The good news is it can be fixed, and you don’t have to do anything.

Any time you install a major update such as iOS 11, your phone starts working harder to perform maintenance and indexing files and that’s going to drain the battery.

The good news is, after all that maintenance is finished, your battery should start holding the charge longer.

So be patient, keep the phone plugged in when you’re not using it for an extended period of time. Keep it plugged in to a wall outlet instead of a computer if you can.

To improve your phone’s battery life, you can make a few changes in settings. Turn off the “Raise to Wake” feature, which turns on the screen anytime you pick it up.

If you’re pretty expressive with your hands, the screen is turning on over and over again. That can run down the battery.

Reduce the amount of time your phone stays awake to 30 seconds. I found this increased the battery life on my 6s Plus dramatically.

Turn down the brightness of the screen. Turn on low power mode. That’s going to keep the phone from constantly checking email and other background activities and will reduce the screen’s brightness.

Give it a try. You may not notice much difference and it will extend the battery.

Turn off “Background app refresh.” You won’t get immediate Facebook or Twitter notifications when the phone isn’t awake, but it’ll improve the battery life.

Update your apps. Some of those updates reduce the amount of power the apps require.

And try a hard re-boot of the phone. Turn it off completely and turn it on again.

Another reason may be that your phone is older. A 2- or 3-year-old iPhone won’t hold a charge like it did when it was new.

Apple estimates an iPhone battery loses about 20-percent of its capacity after 400 charges and some tests show the battery starts to get weak after 300 charges.

If you’re using an iPhone 6 or 6s, you’ve probably charged your battery 800 times or more. Like all other batteries, the one in an iPhone does have a life-span.

This story was originally published by WKRN, a Nexstar contributing station.

In the video above, another iPhone issue is addressed — swelling batteries.