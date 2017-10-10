Agencies hoping to find homes for pets during Adopt a Shelter Dog month

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Animal shelters all across the U.S. are celebrating that it’s October as that is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month.

“There are so many dogs out there that need homes,” said Sarah Paolini, a prospective puppy parent meeting a little fur friend. “They’re the best dogs. They’re so faithful and thankful.”

“A dog can do so much,” said Bethany Kloc, the communications manager at the SPCA serving Erie County. “Dogs, like Peppie, have a ton of life left in them. We want [them] to get that home and second chance.”

Kloc says adopting is a commitment and can come with challenges.

“A lot of times, if a dog is stray, you don’t know their story,” said Kloc. “You kind of have to feel it out.”

She says, in the end, giving any dog that second change is wonderful and well worth it.

“Dogs can make you feel safe and secure and know someone is always there for you, waiting for you to get home.”

