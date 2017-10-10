Group speaks out against gentrification in the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Anti-Gentrification Coalition is calling on the Buffalo Common Council to respond to what they’re calling a housing, employment, and health crisis.

Several members of the group gathered outside of Buffalo City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

The group says that gentrification in the City of Buffalo is making housing unaffordable, destroying the school system, and affecting other areas of the city. They also say that people are being pushed out of their land and “displaced” because of progression in the city.

The group spoke outside city hall before attending the city’s community development committee meeting, where they testified. They want the city to adopt recommended policies in a “health equity and inclusive growth in Buffalo” report, produced by the research institute Policy Link.

One of the recommendations is “inclusionary zoning”.

The group says it would ensure that 30 percent of all new developments with ten or more units is affordable for everyone in the City of Buffalo.

Dennice Barr, president of the Fruit Belt Advisory Council, said that residents are in a situation where they are fighting for land trust.

“We have already had people come in and put in buildings that don’t benefit us on our corners,” Barr said, “but we are standing firm that the moratorium is still in place and this is still our neighborhood and we want affordable housing. I have children and I want to see my children be able to afford to buy a house in my community where they grew up. They have a right to do that.”

A spokesman for the group says they’re still waiting on an affordable housing study from the City of Buffalo that should be finished soon.