HAMURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Town of Hamburg Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance to identify an individual who is being sought for questioning regarding several thefts from vehicles in the Steelton neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact Det. Vince Pupo at 648-5118 ext. 2635 or at the department’s confidential tip line, 648-5111 ext. 2847.