Leaders, volunteers clean up ‘zombie’ home in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders and volunteers used their day off to help clean up a zombie home in West Seneca on Monday.

A home on Bellwood Ave. was put into foreclosure and abandoned six years ago, but the bank never told the 88-year-old homeowner they weren’t taking care of the property.

Now, the home needs a makeover, inside and out. Volunteers showed up on Monday to help get that started.

“The neighbors are all outside; Everybody’s thrilled that this house is finally being taken care of, but it is a shame that it was here for five years before somebody decided nobody wanted it, and put the onus on the homeowner to clean it up,” West Seneca Town Councilman Bill Hanley said.

The Town of West Seneca has been working with the Western New York Law Center to make sure banks don’t let foreclosed homes fall into disrepair.