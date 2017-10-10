Niagara County responds to possible uptick in crime with new security measures

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office will roll out some new, cutting-edge technology and will create a new “crime analyst position”, to help increase community security after recent FBI statistics suggest a possible uptick in crime.

The new measures will focus on the area of Niagara County outside the city of Niagara Falls, a press release from Niagara County said Tuesday.

New measures will include the addition of four new high-definition security cameras at key locations in North Tonawanda, which have seen a spike in reported crimes. Two of the cameras were purchased with asset forfeiture money secured by the Niagara County DA’s office, and the other two will be purchased with unexpended reserve funds in the 2017 budget. Each camera is $8,000.

The new crime analyst position will be a full-time position within the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

“The crime analyst position is similar to one filled last month at the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center located in Niagara Falls—a personnel move pushed by the DA,” the statement said. “The new crime analyst will work in tandem with his or her NICAC counterpart, but will concentrate efforts on the portions of Niagara County outside its largest city. NICAC is funded by the Department of Criminal Justice Services.”

Recent statistics from the FBI suggests that violent crime in Niagara County may have increased by nine percent, with the cities of North Tonawanda, Lockport, and Niagara Falls as well as the rural communities served by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office all seeing an uptick in crime.