Puerto Rico death toll rises to 45, governor says

CBS NEWS Published:
A man walks past a house laying in flood water in Catano town, in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/GETTY

PUERTO RICO — The death toll in Puerto Rico has risen to 45 in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the island’s governor told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud on Tuesday.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the two recent deaths are believed to be from the bacterial infection known as Leptospirosis. He said the deaths occurred in a Bayamón hospital.

“[The infection] is typically contracted by some contact with urine from rodents or animals that have the bacteria,” Rossello said.

Five more patients in Canóvanas have symptoms consistent with the disease, but test results are pending to confirm the infection, Rossello said. The patients are currently being treated with antibiotics.

Rossello told Begnaud that he’s worried about an impending public health crisis. “When these crisis hit, you solve some problems, and then some potential longer term problems might be provoked.”

Eighty-five percent of Puerto Rico is still without power after the U.S. was rocked by Maria 20 days ago. There are at least 19,000 federal civilian or military personnel assisting on the ground.

Around 77 percent of Puerto Rico’s grocery stores are open. Forty-percent of people not have access to drinkable water.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s