Schumer, Gillibrand donate campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s two U.S. Senators have both agreed to donate thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to charities that support women.

It’s in response to allegations of sexual harassment by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

He was fired from his own studio on Sunday.

Weinstein was a prominent donor to many Democrats, including senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer.

Schumer talked about the controversy during a stop in Lewiston.

“I think what Harvey Weinstein did was awful, awful, awful, and I didn’t return the money to him,” Schumer said. “I returned it to charities that help women who have had sexual abuse.”

Sen. Schumer received more than $14,000 in campaign contributions from Weinstein during his political career.