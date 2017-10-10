Sources: Scorekeeper for school events charged with child porn possession

By Published:

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police have accused a Forestville man of possessing child pornography.

After Troopers received a report of possible child porn back in July, an investigation led to the September 28 arrest of 62-year-old Robert Howard.

Howard, who sources say was a scorekeeper for sporting events at the Forestville Central School District, was charged with ten counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child and two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The same sources said he lives right in front of one of the schools.

Howard was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail on $20,000 bail.

