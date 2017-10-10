Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce ‘Last Jedi’ trailer

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Mark Hamill
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Mark Hamill arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Hamill is featured in the trailer released Oct. 9, 2017, for the follow-up to "The Force Awakens." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago’s Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

It featured new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe. The clip opens with voiceover from Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren saying, “When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power — and beyond that, something truly special.” Then Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new bird-like creature known as a Porg.

“The Last Jedi” is the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.” It’s set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

Watch the trailer below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the video.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s