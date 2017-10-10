Suspect admits to robbing East Aurora Dunkin Donuts

Kennon Brown/Orchard Park Police

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A suspect who turned himself in for a robbery at an Orchard Park gas station has also admitted to robbing a Dunkin Donuts in East Aurora.

Kyle Kennon-Brown, 36, of West Seneca, admitted to robbing the doughnut shop at 230 Main St. on the night of Oct. 7. On Monday, Kennon-Brown turned himself in to Orchard Park Police, admitting to robbing an Orchard Park gas station on Sunday.

According to East Aurora Police reports, police responded to a call of a strong arm robbery at the Dunkin’ Donuts at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Employees reported that a male was making a purchase and as the employee opened the cash register, the suspect lunged over the counter and grabbed money from the cash drawer.

The employee attempted to grab the suspect, but the suspect pulled away and fled the store.

During the investigation, East Aurora detectives made contact with surrounding departments that had experienced similar incidents.

Kennon-Brown is being held at the Erie County Holding Center and will be brought to the Town of East Aurora Court at a future date for arraignment.

