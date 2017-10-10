Swan Street Diner celebrates Grand Opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday marked a major milestone for a new restaurant in Larkinville. The new Swan Street Diner opened its doors for its first regular customers as it celebrated its Grand Opening this week.

This was a moment 80 years in the making.

The Swan Street Diner started life in 1937 as the Newark Diner, and was trucked into Larkinville last May by the Zemsky family to begin a new chapter as the latest addition to the Larkin Square area.

Some of the first customers Tuesday gave the new diner rave reviews. “Breakfast here was wonderful. I had the pumpkin waffles and I have to tell you they were spectacular,” said Mary Joynt, a Leesburg, Virginia, resident who is visiting Buffalo with her family.

“It was awesome!” Jim Joynt agreed. “Good food, very fresh. Great staff, so it was awesome to be here.”

The Joynt family was among the first to try the classic diner fare with a flare that will be served up daily between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

General manager Amanda Amico says the first breakfast rush was a big success. “Everybody seems pretty relaxed and enjoying themselves and we’re putting out the food really well and it’s exciting,” she told News 4.

It’s been an exciting process to get to this point, between moving the diner to this area and meticulously restoring it to its former glory.

Earlier coverage about the preparations for the Grand Opening.

Now, in true 1930s diner style, the Swan Street Diner features warm mahogany wood, porcelain enamel panels, and even a large pie counter rebuilt from the original glass design.

“They say it’s pretty old, but it looks really new,” said 9-year-old Jack Joynt, after enjoying breakfast at the Swan Street Diner Tuesday.

From the decor to the delicious dishes, customers we talked to said they were very pleased with the new restaurant, and the restaurant’s general manager says she’s pleased to welcome everyone in. “It’s really nice to have some people from the neighborhood, too, that hopefully will become regulars and this will become a comfortable place for them to come on a regular basis,” Amico said.

Last week, the former owners of the Newark Diner came by during a run through preparing for the Grand Opening of the new Swan Street Diner.

Coverage of their visit.

Tuesday morning, they sent flowers to the crew at the Swan Street Diner to wish them luck on their first day open to the public.

With that milestone now behind them, the crew is looking forward to business as usual in the weeks, months, and years ahead. They’re also getting ready to begin taking online orders for pickup.

That service should be available soon at swanstreetdiner.com.