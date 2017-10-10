Thousands expected to be hitting restaurants while Dining Out for Life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the 15th straight year, dozens of restaurants are giving back a portion of proceeds to a local health organization, Evergreen Health.

“All the money raised here stays right here in Western New York,” said Rob Baird, the fundraising director for Evergreen.

The health organization started 30 years ago during the AIDS epidemic. Overtime, the services expanded; now providing mental health counseling, STI testing, and other services. Still, as their work expands, they continue to rely on the community for support and that’s why having 92 establishments participating in the Dining Out for Life event is such a big deal.

“The community in Buffalo is just wonderful,” said Baird. “We’re the city of good neighbors for reason and it’s great that all these restaurants are willing to pitch in.”

“As a gay business owner, it really touches close to home,” said Sam Scarcello, the co-owner of Public Espresso. “It impacts a community I call family so it’s really nice to give back.”

For complete list of participating restaurants, visit the website here.