U.S. Postal Service offering passport application events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The United States Postal Service is offering a number of events where people can apply for a passport this month.

Here are the locations, dates and times for events in western New York during October:

OFFICE ADDRESS CITY HOURS DATE SPRINGVILLE POST OFFICE 75 FRANKLIN ST SPRINGVILLE 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (by appt.) Saturday, October 14, 2017 ARCADE POST OFFICE 23 EDWARD ST ARCADE 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2017 GETZVILLE POST OFFICE 2655 MILLERSPORT HWY GETZVILLE 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 HAMBURG POST OFFICE 5501 CAMP RD HAMBURG 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 LEWISTON POST OFFICE 150 S 8TH ST LEWISTON 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 21, 2017 GOWANDA POST OFFICE 63 W MAIN ST GOWANDA 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (by appt.) Tuesday, October 24, 2017 HOLLAND POST OFFICE 11765 PARTRIDGE RD HOLLAND 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Passport books for adults cost $135, including fees, and are valid for ten years. For minors, the cost is $105 with fees. Those are valid for seven years.

An alternate option for those who just wish to travel to either Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean or Bermuda, is the passport card.

The card allows travel to these locations by land or sea. It also costs less — $55 for adults and $40 for minors. Both prices include processing and acceptance fees. The adult cards are valid for 10 years and the minor cards are valid for seven years.

Those who wish to purchase either a book or card should apply for them several months before they plan to travel, as processing can take up to six weeks.

When applying, proof of U.S. citizenship must be provided along with proof of identity and two identical passport photos.

Passport fees must also be paid, and passport photo services cost $15.

In addition to these requirements, a Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) must be completed.

