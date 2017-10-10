Week 6: How the top QB prospects fared

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another week, more storylines. Some of the top prospects fell flat while other were outplayed leaving many to question — is this QB draft class even going to be that good?

#1 – Sam Darnold, USC Vs. Oregon State: Win (38-10)

23-35, 316 yards, 3 TD, INT



There’s no debating Sam Darnold’s stock has taken an incredible hit over the last few weeks.

It was a nice bounce-back game the quarterback against a pretty terrible Oregon State team. Of concern, is again the turnovers.

Darnold fumbled – in the second worst possible way for a quarterback (second only to the Butt Fumble) – with his throwing motion. He also threw his ninth interception – he had nine all of last season.

#2 – Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State: BYE WEEK

#3 – Josh Rosen, UCLA: BYE WEEK

#4 – Luke Falk, Washington State Vs. Oregon: Win (33-10)

24-42, 282 yards, 3 TD

Luke Falk continued to be a steady presence for the Cougars on Saturday and he really didn’t do too much to give him a “stock up” or “stock down” grade.

On his second TD of the night, Falk looked to his right, scanned back to his second option and then fired a dart over the middle to Renald Bell for a 10-yard score.

The defense did most the heavy lifting in this one, keeping the Ducks off the board for the final three quarters of action.

#5 – Lamar Jackson, Louisville Vs. NC State: Loss (39-25)

26-47, 354, TD, INT

2 rushing TD

After getting humbled by Clemson, Lamar Jackson was better his worst throw, was his costliest: Trailing 32-25 late in the fourth quarter, Jackson threw behind his intended receiver, who popped the ball up to a NC State defender who then returned it for a score.

Jackson’s touchdown to pull Louisville within 7-6, displayed his accuracy and ability to put some touch on the ball.

The Wolfpack’s Ryan Finley also made some big time throws in this game and was equally as impressive. The former Boise State transfer has been lights out all season – has still yet to throw an interception and made several big-time throws in their win. His 49 yard TD to open the scoring was nearly picture perfect and his back shoulder throw to set up an eventual score was big time, as well.

#6 – Jake Browning, Washington Vs. Cal: Win (38-7)

27-40, 215 yards, 2 TD

1 rush TD



For a guy who threw the ball 40 times, this was pretty underwhelming of a performance for Jake Browning.

His touchdown toss in the first quarter – although he went through his progressions and extended the play with his legs – was essentially only a TD because of a toucheption (both defender and WR had possession). The Cal defender had the ball ripped away in the endzone, point Washington.



#7 – Josh Allen, Wyoming: BYE WEEK

#8 – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Vs. Iowa State: Loss (38-31)

23-33, 306 yards, 2 TD

1 rushing TD

This is one you pencil in as a win every year for the Sooners, except this year. From start to finish Kyle Kempt – who was Iowa State third string quarterback – put forth an eye-popping performance, going toe-to-toe with Baker Mayfield, who is a Heisman hopeful.

Kempt’s game-winning touchdown pass to Allen Lazard was masterful and it’s going to be talk about for years on end for the Cyclones.

It wasn’t a bad game for Mayfield, but Iowa State held the Sooner scoreless in the third and to a lone TD in the fourth and that’s never good/

#9 – Quinton Flowers, South Florida: BYE WEEK

#10 – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn Vs. Mercer: Win (24-10)

14-21, 235 yards, 2 TD



Jarrett Stidham isn’t asked to too much for the Tigers — they’re a balanced attacked with a running game that show no signs of slowing down. One of his TD’s was a 75 yard screen pass to Ryan Davis (who ran all 75 yards) — but his toss to Darius Slayton wasn’t too shabby.



Stidham recognized he had 1-on-1 coverage on the outside (with a safety blitzing) and wasted now time taking advantage with Slayton. Stidham also led Auburn to five straight touchdown drives to start the game.