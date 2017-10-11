$1 million approved for Niagara Falls water park project

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — $1 million in funds for a Niagara Falls water park project has been approved.

The NFNY Hotel Management project is the first project approved through the Niagara Falls Tourism and Target Zone.

Sen. Robert Ortt believes the project will be “a substantial victory for the Falls.”

“This family-friendly attraction will ultimately draw more visitors downtown and extend tourists’ stay – fitting into the overall mission of Niagara Falls development,” Ortt said. “And importantly for me, this project will create construction jobs and over 40 full-time positions once the park is up and running. My focus approach to Niagara Falls development has been to focus public-private resources on the neglected downtown corridor with performance-based funding – this project does just that. This company has a record of achievement and I’m confident this will be another accomplishment for them as well as a substantial victory for the Falls.”

Ortt says he has secured more than $3 million in state money for development in Niagara Falls. He says it will be administered by “local economic development professionals at the Niagara County IDA.”

The water park project will receive at least $19 million in private investment, according to Ortt.