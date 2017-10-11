$1 million approved for Niagara Falls water park project

By Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — $1 million in funds for a Niagara Falls water park project has been approved.

The NFNY Hotel Management project is the first project approved through the Niagara Falls Tourism and Target Zone.

Sen. Robert Ortt believes the project will be “a substantial victory for the Falls.”

“This family-friendly attraction will ultimately draw more visitors downtown and extend tourists’ stay – fitting into the overall mission of Niagara Falls development,” Ortt said. “And importantly for me, this project will create construction jobs and over 40 full-time positions once the park is up and running. My focus approach to Niagara Falls development has been to focus public-private resources on the neglected downtown corridor with performance-based funding – this project does just that. This company has a record of achievement and I’m confident this will be another accomplishment for them as well as a substantial victory for the Falls.”

Ortt says he has secured more than $3 million in state money for development in Niagara Falls. He says it will be administered by “local economic development professionals at the Niagara County IDA.”

The water park project will receive at least $19 million in private investment, according to Ortt.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s