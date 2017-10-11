14 Syracuse Univ. students diagnosed with mumps were vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This week, Syracuse University confirmed the number of new cases of the mumps jumped to 14 — up from two cases back in September.

In an email to students the college confirmed, “Although vaccination is your best protection, it’s not 100 percent effective. In fact, every Syracuse student who has contracted mumps has been properly vaccinated.”

Dr. Waleed Javaid, Chief Infectious Disease Specialist at Upstate University Hospital, says the vaccine is anywhere from 80 to 90 percent effective but at times “can fail.”

“It means it can get infected especially with close contact or prolonged contact,” explained Dr. Javaid.

The doctor went on to remind families that without the vaccine the numbers of mumps cases would skyrocket and be much more severe.

Mumps is a serious contagious viral disease passed through saliva and respiratory secretions of an ill individual.

Symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears or along the jawline on one or both sides.

An ill person can transmit the disease for two days before the onset of swollen salivary glands and five days afterwards. There is no specific treatment.

