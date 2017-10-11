Andy Cohen to replace Kathy Griffin for CNN New Year’s Eve special

CNN Published:
Anderson Cooper (L) and host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on January 13, 2017 in New York City. MICHAEL LOCCISANO/GETTY IMAGES

NEW YORK — CNN has found a replacement for its New Year’s Eve special after ousting Kathy Griffin following her Trump “beheading” photo stunt. The network says that instead, Anderson Cooper will co-host the celebration teamed with Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

The pair, who are good friends, will ring in 2018 from Times Square in New York on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on Sunday, December 31.

Cohen replaces comedian Kathy Griffin, the previous co-host, who was dismissed by CNN last spring after posting a video of herself holding a mask styled to look like the severed head of President Donald Trump. A storm of outraged reaction forced Griffin to apologize for what she said was meant only as a spoof. She later took back the apology and said she believes the president should apologize for comments he has made.

In an interview with The Cut, Griffin said, “Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this? I’m a comedian; he’s our f**king president.”

In the interview, Griffin also revealed that she is no longer friends with her longtime CNN New Year’s Eve Live co-host Cooper, who publicly criticized the photo shoot.

Now in its 11th year, CNN’s New Year’s Eve show is a global celebration featuring contributions from CNN correspondents across the country and around the world.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s