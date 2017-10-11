Bed bugs found in multiple Syracuse schools

Nexstar contributors Published:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bed bugs have been found in five more Syracuse city schools, district officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Multiple bed bugs had already been identified at Henninger High School when a student arrived at Webster Elementary last week.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson said bed bugs had been located at:

–    Clary Middle School
–    Expeditionary Learning Middle School
–    Grant Middle School
–    Lemoyne Elementary
–    Porter Elementary
–    Huntington Pre-K

All of the schools were treated by Salt City Pest Control over the weekend.

Parents were notified by calls from the superintendent and by letters sent to their homes.

This story was originally published by WSYR, a Nexstar contributing station.

