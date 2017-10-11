Buffalo man pleads guilty to near $10,000 in workers’ comp fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to collecting nearly $10,000 in Workers’ Compensation benefits to which he was not entitled because he had returned to work while continuing to collect benefits.

Arnold Fassbinder, 55, of Royal Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth degree grand larceny, a felony.

According to the State Workers’ Compensation Fraud Inspection General, it was found that Fassbinder started receiving Workers’ Compensation benefits in July 2015 when he suffered multiple injuries after falling off a ladder while attempting to repair a roof.

Fassbinder said that he was medically cleared to return to work by Nov. 2015 and returned to his employment doing home improvements for a Cheektowaga company. After returning to the job, he repeatedly submitted paperwork to the New York State Insurance Fund stating that he was not working in any capacity.

Fassbinder received a total of $9,436.24 to which he was not entitled.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13.

