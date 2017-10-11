Buffalo police looking for bank robbery suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for a bank robbery suspect following a Tuesday incident.

Authorities say that an M&T branch on the 1800 block of Main St. was robbed around 1:45 p.m.

According to a witness, the suspect passed a note to a teller and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say that the suspect acted as though he had a gun, but one was not displayed.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.