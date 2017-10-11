Cheektowaga High School football team wins $10,000 equipment grant

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga High School will receive a $10,000 grant for football equipment through Riddell’s “Smarter Football Program”.

The Cheektowaga Warriors are one out of ten teams selected for this year’s award, out of more than 700 applicants from across the country, from youth to high school.

According to a spokesperson for Riddell, Cheektowaga’s program under head coach Mike Fatta has implemented “smarter tactics on and off the field, participating in player safety clinics, sports nutrition seminars, and player-specific development, in addition to providing weekly team dinners to promote family and commitment.”

