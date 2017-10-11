Convicted sex abuser gets 25 to life for sexually assaulting three-year-old

By Published: Updated:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A convicted sex abuser has received the maximum sentence- 25 years to life- for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Erick Meir, 37, of Buffalo, was sentenced in State Supreme Court.

Meir was found guilty of predatory sexual assault and predatory sexual assault against a child in August.

He was convicted by a jury of orally sodomizing the three-year-old in Jan. 2016.

The judge in the case also issued an order of protection that prohibits any contact with the victim for 100 years, expiring Oct. 11, 2117.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s