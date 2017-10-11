Convicted sex abuser gets 25 to life for sexually assaulting three-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A convicted sex abuser has received the maximum sentence- 25 years to life- for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Erick Meir, 37, of Buffalo, was sentenced in State Supreme Court.

Meir was found guilty of predatory sexual assault and predatory sexual assault against a child in August.

He was convicted by a jury of orally sodomizing the three-year-old in Jan. 2016.

The judge in the case also issued an order of protection that prohibits any contact with the victim for 100 years, expiring Oct. 11, 2117.