PALMDALE, Calif. (WIVB) — A woman in California who thought she was being pulled over for DWI ended up getting engaged.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Department pulled her over.

While in the middle of performing sobriety tests, deputies told her to spin, and when she did, her future husband was waiting for her on one knee.

She said “yes” after he asked her to marry him. Watch the proposal, courtesy of the Sheriff’s department, above.