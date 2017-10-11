Erdogan: Turkey does not recognize US ambassador after visa spat

Speaking at a news conference in Belgrade, Erdogan went on to speculate whether Bass made the decision to suspend visa services without the prior approval of the State Department or White House, an unlikely possibility for which he offered no evidence.

“If he made this decision in his head himself, then higher US authorities should not keep him in his position one minute longer,” said Erdogan. “‘How can you disparage Turkish-American relations like that? Who gave you that power?’ they should say.”

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert responded later on Tuesday: “Our ambassadors tend not to do things unilaterally.” She added that Bass is one of the “best ambassadors” the US has, and the decision was coordinated between State, the White House, and the NSC.

“Ambassador Bass has our full backing, not only here at the State Department but also at the White House,” she said.

The decision to temporarily stop issuing non-immigrant visas at the US embassy and consulates in Turkey came over the weekend, was spurred by the arrest of a Turkish employee working at a division of the embassy tasked with fostering law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

On Monday, Bass released a video message expressing deep concerns over the arrest and subsequent treatment of the employee, who Turkish authorities have accused of having links to exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.