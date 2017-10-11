Erie County Legislature candidate calls for revocation of Weinstein’s UB degree

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislature candidate Guy Marlette is calling for the University at Buffalo to publicly rescind the honorary degree they gave film producer Harvey Weinstein.

This comes after more stars made accusations against Weinstein.

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim he sexually harassed them when they were younger.

Three women have told The New Yorker that Weinstein raped them.

He was recently fired from the production company he founded.

TMZ is reporting that Weinstein is headed to Europe to enter rehab for sexual addiction.