Erie County Legislature candidate calls for revocation of Weinstein’s UB degree

News 4 Staff Published:
Harvey Weinstein
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the "War and Peace" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislature candidate Guy Marlette is calling for the University at Buffalo to publicly rescind the honorary degree they gave film producer Harvey Weinstein.

This comes after more stars made accusations against Weinstein.

Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim he sexually harassed them when they were younger.

Three women have told The New Yorker that Weinstein raped them.

He was recently fired from the production company he founded.

TMZ is reporting that Weinstein is headed to Europe to enter rehab for sexual addiction.

