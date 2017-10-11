Housley mixes up lines to find scoring solution

By Published:
Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel (15) talks to head coach Phil Housley during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday Oct. 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three games in and with an offense struggling to produce, Sabres Head Coach Phil Housley began mixing up line combinations in the hopes of finding a solution to the scoring problems.

Sam Reinhart (0 points) was bumped from wing to center and will skate on the right side of Johan Larsson, who will be anchored by Beniot Pouliot on the left.

With four goals to his name, Evander Kane (6 points) was moved to left wing on the Sabres’ second line with Ryan O’Reilly (1 point) and Kyle Okposo, while Zemgus Girgensons moved to the top line alongside Jack Eichel (3 points) and Jason Pominville (2 points) during Wednesday’s morning skate.

“You change lines to try to get other guys going. Maybe there is some chemistry you’re looking for,” Housley said prior to leaving for San Jose.  “They could change (Thursday). We thought we’d try these combinations moving forward.”

Still winless on the season, Buffalo is looking to avoid a repeat of their last two games, where they surrendered 12 goals along with three shorthanded goals.

The Sharks are 0-2 on the season with losses at home to Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“They’re in the same predicament we are. It’s going to be a tough game.  I’m sure they’re not happy with their game, just like we’re not happy with ours,” Housley said.  “Going on the road, hopefully we have a good solid game.  We have to narrow our focus just winning the first period.  It’s good that guys can get on the road and bond, but we have to start winning here.”

