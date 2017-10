AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The remains of 372 people buried in a “poorhouse” cemetery will be re-buried in a special ceremony in Amherst.

For the past nine years, UB anthropologists have studied those remains.

They had been in graves at the old Erie County Poorhouse. Those people were buried in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The ceremony takes place Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the university’s Newman Center.